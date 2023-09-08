O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

