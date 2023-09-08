O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VTV opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
