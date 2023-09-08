O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Western Union worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

