O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 82,815 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 229.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,815 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FOX by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

