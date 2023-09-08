O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,188 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,650,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,011 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

