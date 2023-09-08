O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 25,295 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,295 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

