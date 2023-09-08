O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $92.07 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

