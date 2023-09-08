nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NVT opened at $57.19 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $473,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

