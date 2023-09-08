NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

NuCana Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

