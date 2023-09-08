NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
Shares of NTN opened at $2.33 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.