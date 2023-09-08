Novavax Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 66,876 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 274% compared to the average daily volume of 17,901 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $863.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.69. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.