NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Head to Head Comparison

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and Sunnova Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.51 billion 2.00 $183.01 million $3.00 16.73 Sunnova Energy International $557.69 million 2.75 -$161.64 million ($2.16) -6.10

Volatility & Risk

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 11.67% 6.53% 2.38% Sunnova Energy International -37.16% -15.78% -3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 2 3 3 0 2.13 Sunnova Energy International 0 5 19 1 2.84

NorthWestern currently has a consensus price target of $55.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 143.65%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than NorthWestern.

About NorthWestern

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.