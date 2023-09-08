NGK Insulators (NGKIF) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) is one of 149 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NGK Insulators to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NGK Insulators and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NGK Insulators N/A N/A 0.12 NGK Insulators Competitors $4.63 billion $431.11 million 662.38

NGK Insulators’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NGK Insulators. NGK Insulators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.0% of NGK Insulators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NGK Insulators and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGK Insulators N/A N/A N/A NGK Insulators Competitors -10.77% 2.33% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NGK Insulators and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGK Insulators 1 0 0 0 1.00 NGK Insulators Competitors 932 3277 4319 43 2.41

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.52%. Given NGK Insulators’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NGK Insulators has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

NGK Insulators pays an annual dividend of $19.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 153.1%. NGK Insulators pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NGK Insulators is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NGK Insulators peers beat NGK Insulators on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas. The company also provides metals and mold products, such as beryllium copper products, copper-nickel-tin products, beryllium, molds, and related parts; electronic components, such as piezoelectric micro actuators, high frequency components, and mold-cast ceramics; EnerCera, a chip-type ceramic rechargeable battery; micro-lens for UV-LED; and DCB and AMB substrates for power modules. In addition, it offers ceramics for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including ceramic heaters, electrostatic chucks, and components; and industrial process products, such as heating systems, kiln furniture and refractories, ceramic membranes and separators, glass-lining products, high temperature dust collectors, ceramic and vacuum pumps, radioactive waste treatment equipment, and gas analyzers, as well as C1 home-use water purifiers. Further, the company is also developing capacitance sensors and micro heater. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

