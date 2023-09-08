NextGen Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,986 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,404% compared to the average daily volume of 265 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 787.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

