NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Gregory L. Zink Acquires 1,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,175.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. On average, analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter worth $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 553.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 72.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

