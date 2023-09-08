Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

