NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Earns Neutral Rating from Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has a $15.50 price objective on the stock.
NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS NLCP opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.
