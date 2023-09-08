Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $7,917,141.40 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08.

On Monday, July 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $443.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.