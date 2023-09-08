Neena M. Patil Sells 1,500 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

JAZZ opened at $135.73 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

