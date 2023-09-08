National Bankshares Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The firm has a market cap of C$454.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.29.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$508.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0161693 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

