National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CBWBF

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

About Canadian Western Bank

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.