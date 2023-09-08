Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) & Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Critical Comparison

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 21.33% 29.34% 24.15% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Montague International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $170.00 million 5.08 $19.60 million $0.97 24.22 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies and Montague International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50 Montague International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Montague International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

