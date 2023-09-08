Mustafa Ozgen Sells 2,390 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Down 3.0 %

ROKU opened at $83.62 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

