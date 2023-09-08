Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Movella Price Performance

NASDAQ MVLA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Movella has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Movella will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVLA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Movella during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Movella during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Movella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movella by 2,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 356,407 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

