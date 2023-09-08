Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $309.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $282.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

