Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,680,096.68 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $2,680,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,517,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,147,526.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $259.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.78.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

