Morgan Stanley Trims Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price to $16.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. 500.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,688,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 224,122 shares of company stock worth $3,401,985. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,645,000 after buying an additional 1,889,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 7.1% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 22,798,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,318,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,564,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,599 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.