Morgan Stanley Raises Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $39.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

