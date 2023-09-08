Morgan Stanley Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $7.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $381.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at $945,734.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,820. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TPI Composites by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

