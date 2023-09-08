Morgan Stanley Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $22.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of MAXN opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $38.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.