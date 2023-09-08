Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

Shares of PEN opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra has a one year low of $144.76 and a one year high of $348.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.65 and a 200 day moving average of $290.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total transaction of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at $22,260,358.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total transaction of $306,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,168. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

