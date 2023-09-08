MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $484.00 by Analysts at Argus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $435.00 to $484.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.08.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of MDB stock opened at $377.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,551 shares of company stock valued at $33,875,952 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.