Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MNSKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt cut Moneysupermarket.com Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$272.50.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$11.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

