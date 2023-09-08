Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 394.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

