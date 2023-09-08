Mizuho Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $34.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

