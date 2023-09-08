Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 60,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 148,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

