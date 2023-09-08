Michael Hill International Limited (MHJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on September 21st

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
Michael Hill International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.71.
Michael Hill International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Michael Hill International
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.