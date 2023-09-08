MetisDAO Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $11.20 or 0.00043400 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and approximately $900,713.82 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00061771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.38983239 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $872,787.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

