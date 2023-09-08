Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 554.20 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 546.80 ($6.91), with a volume of 1129458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,375.00%.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.07) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.31) to GBX 620 ($7.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.36).

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,357.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Melrose Industries

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($13,260,924.48). Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.