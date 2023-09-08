Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

