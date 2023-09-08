Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

