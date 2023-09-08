Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

In other Vistagen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 775,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $17,958,751.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 269,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Featured Stories

