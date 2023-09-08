Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 106.86% and a negative return on equity of 93.63%. On average, analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

