Matthew Davey Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Davey bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$230,000.00 ($148,387.10).
Matthew Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Matthew Davey purchased 1,500,000 shares of Betmakers Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$148,500.00 ($95,806.45).
Betmakers Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
Betmakers Technology Group Company Profile
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Global Racing Network, Global Betting Services, and Global Tote segments.
