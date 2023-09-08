Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells $2,481,900.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. Mehra Sachin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $414.62 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.12.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

