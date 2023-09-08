Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 74.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 207.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 75,861 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

