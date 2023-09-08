Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

TSE MFI opened at C$28.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$18.85 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total transaction of C$104,563.55. 40.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

