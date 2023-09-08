Malayan Banking Berhad Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 19.7 %
Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
