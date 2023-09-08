Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $23.81. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 148,493 shares traded.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

