Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGY. Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

